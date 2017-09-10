Cayman Islands Airports Authority welcomes new employees

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (7 September 2017) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which owns and operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac, recently welcomed six newly recruited young Caymanians to the airports.

James Christian

In Grand Cayman, James Christian joins the CIAA as an airport security officer intern at ORIA. A recent graduate from Layman E. Scott High School, James also earned on online certificate in Mathematical Thinking at Stanford University and has previously interned at the Fire Department, Cayman Islands Customs and Public Works Department.

In Cayman Brac, Jarel McCoy, Norman Carter and Jordanna Tibbetts join the CIAA as Airport Security Officers at CKIA. The CIAA also welcomed Nathaniel DaCosta and Daysi Nicole Martin who joins the company as Air Traffic Control Officer Trainees.

Jarel McCoy

A graduate of John Gray High School, Jarel previously held roles in the watersports, construction and sales industries, including four years at Tortuga and Big Daddy’s Liquor Store. He enjoys demonstrating good customer service skills and working as a team.

Norman Carter

A Cayman Brac High School graduate, Norman also attended St. Pete College in Florida. He has many years of work experience in the telecommunications field with extensive knowledge of communication systems and IT based operating systems.

Jordanna Tibbetts

A Layman Scott High School graduate, Jordanna also attends UCCI in Cayman Brac where she is studying toward an Associate’s Degree in Business Studies. Jordanna was previously employed at Logic as an administrative assistant/customer service agent and has working knowledge of aviation and security procedures.

Nathaniel DaCosta

Nathaniel, an honour graduate student of the Cayman Brac High School, also attended Miami Dade Community College where he partially completed a certificate programme in Architecture Design. His work experience includes being a teacher’s aide in Cayman Brac’s junior schools and various internships at District Administration and the Public Works Department.

Daysi Nicole Martin

Daysi Nicole is a graduate of Clifton Hunter High School and attends UCCI where she’s studying toward an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. She comes to the CIAA with the added benefit of having an aviation background, as she was previously employed as a flight attendant for Cayman Airways.

PHOTO SUBMITTED CIAA welcomes new employees: (Left to Right) Nathaniel DaCosta, Daysi Nichole Martin, Norman Carter, James Christian (ORIA), Jordanna Tibbetts and Jarel McCoy join the CIAA team