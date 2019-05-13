Cayman Islands Airports Authority promotes Ground Transportation Officer

PHOTO SUBMITTED CIAA Promotes Ground Transportation Officer: Ground Transport Supervisor Mark Wallace and team outside Owen Roberts International Airport

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (13 May 2019) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which owns and operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA), is pleased to announce the promotion of Ground Transport Officer Mark Wallace to Ground Transport Supervisor.

Mark Wallace joined the CIAA on 18 March 2013 as a Ground Transport Officer, providing ground transport services and customer service support at ORIA. In April this year, after a competitive recruitment process, Mark was successful in joining two other colleagues in the post of Supervisor of the Ground Transport Unit.

“In his new role, Mark will be responsible for leading a team in providing dispatch services for Ground Transportation at ORIA and ensuring a safe and orderly flow of vehicular traffic, in addition to conducting briefings and preparing various internal reports,” said CIAA Chief Commercial Officer Bianca Moore Downey. “We are very proud of Mark who continues to lead by example and congratulate him on receiving this well-deserved promotion.”