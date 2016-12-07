Cayman Islands airport waving gallery will close in January

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands ( 6 December, 2016) The outdoor waving gallery at the Owen Roberts International Airport will be closed off to the public in mid-January 2017 as part of the ongoing airport expansion and redevelopment project.

The wooden A-frame structure has been extremely popular with both local residents and visitors, however in order for the Airports Authority to comply with international security regulations, the waving gallery will have to be closed off.

“The waving gallery has been an integral part of the airport for many years and while we are saddened that it will no longer be an area for the public to greet friends and family, we realize this is a necessary step that we must take in order to have a world class airport facility,” said the Cayman Islands Airports Authority’s CEO Albert Anderson.

The public is welcomed to take photos of the waving gallery throughout the holiday season. The Airports Authority is also planning a final public event before the gallery closes early next year.

PHOTO:

Owen Roberts International Airport Waving Gallery