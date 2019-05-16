Cayman Islands Air. Auth. starts Customer Service Ambassadors’ Programme

PHOTO SUBMITTED: (Left) Customer Service Officer Arvin Haylock and (Right) Customer Service Manager Ivis Matute flank the new Customer Service Ambassadors Cheryl-Lynn Ebanks, Peter Gore, Marjorie Stewart, Jonathan Anderson, Eilene Sutton, Adrian Barnett, Jessy King and Demesha Bodden. Not shown: Carlene Leachman.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (10 May 2019) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which owns and operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA), announced today the launch of their new Customer Service Ambassadors’ Programme as part of their strategic plan to improve customer service standards at the airport.

The Customer Service Ambassadors will be placed in various locations at ORIA to welcome guests, share information about the airport and offer assistance to arriving and departing passengers, especially those with special needs, the elderly and families with young children. They are also responsible for monitoring the appearance and tidiness of the terminal building, as well as managing the flow of passengers through the terminal, particularly during peak periods.

“We are thrilled to have this programme up and running as we recognised the need to bridge the gap of providing exceptional customer service,” said CIAA Customer Service Manager Ms. Ivis Matute. “Our mission is to provide a warm CaymanKind welcome to all those who pass through ORIA’s doors and to continually raise the standards of Customer Service at the airport.”

The CIAA currently has nine Ambassadors in the programme; however, the goal is to attract 20 ambassadors in total. The recruitment process continues. For more information contact Ivis Matute.

