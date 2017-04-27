Cayman Islands’ Agriculture Stamps a hit!

The latest set of Cayman Islands’ postage stamps, highlighting local agriculture, has proven to be popular with resident and overseas collectors alike.

Three of the seven stamps are dedicated to the memories and contributions of departed stalwarts Mercherito Chantilope, John Bothwell and Kent “Biggie” Rankin. Overcoming considerable odds, these three men separately forged careers in full-time farming; supplying vegetables, fruit, poultry, beef, goat and pork products – and, in so doing, earning national accolades awards for the quality of their produce.

The other four stamps in the set show local peppers and other produce, as well as highlighting goat- and cattle-farming.

This theme was chosen by the National Stamp Committee to highlight a half-century of organised agriculture – the observance of which has also included a focus on agriculture during last year’s Heroes Day celebrations, and the annual Agriculture Show, which marked its 50th anniversary with a special event last month.

Philatelic staff report that there is already a high demand for the new stamp set, which went on sale at the end of March. Cayman Islands Postal Services clients may obtain the stamp set, First Day Cover, as well as a descriptive Souvenir Sheet, from the Philatelic Bureau of the Seven Mile Beach Post Office (in West Shore Plaza), the counter of the General Postal Office in George Town, or the Hell Sub-Post Office in West Bay.

Additionally, the stamps alone may be obtained at any post office in the Cayman Islands.