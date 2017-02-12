Cayman Islands Adventist youth leaders pass the baton

The Youth Federation of the Adventist Conference of Seventh-day Adventist passed the baton of service on Saturday (4 February) to a new slate of officers who will shoulder the leadership for the battalion of Cayman Islands Adventist youth over the next two years. The gathering of some 500 youth and their mentors had assembled at Kings Church for the installation of the new officers.

The sixteen newly installed officers for 2017-2019 will hold responsibility for a range of areas, including sports, community service, and spiritual development. Heading the new slate of Youth Federation officers is President Jodian McLeod and assistant presidents Kaneil Barrett and Kristen Reid.

The Youth Federation is administered by the newly formed AY Federation (Adventist Youth Federation) that organised the Saturday afternoon event recognising youth leadership from the various churches and the various other youth agencies.

Outgoing Youth Federation President Saskia Lewis-Stephenson said that she was leaving with confidence that the future was in good hands: “Our future is bright,” she said. “It is so wonderful to see so many young people stepping up to the challenge.”

The mantra of the Youth Federation was “Salvation and Service,” said Ms Denisha Dracket , the director of that umbrella agency’s “Amplified” radio ministry. Ms. Dracket was honoured for her 2015-16 leadership.

Taking his cue from the youth speakers before him, Youth Pastor Henry Vaughan said: “Young people are an invaluable resource — we need to make an investment in them,” adding: “The future of our cause depends on young people.”

Pastor Henry then presented the new slate of Youth Federation leaders in a brief consecration ceremony. He was followed by Youth Elder Osmond Lynch who charged youth “to be transformed for service” and pleaded for the church as a whole to form a supportive partnership with the youth leaders.

“Don’t judge what is on the outside,” he said to the church membership. “God is working on the inside.”

He encouraged youth to venture out into the community to forge relationships with those who needed the healing force of salvation. “God is calling us to be labourers in His service, and He will equip us,” he said.

To be equipped, the youth elder said, youth must strengthen their spiritual core to enable them to be ultimately transformed for service.

To conclude the ceremony, twenty-four youth leaders from churches and clubs were recognised for their service for the 2015-16 period: Denisha Dracket (“Amplified” Radio Ministry); Carlene Lawrence (Berea Church); Elizabeth Vallejos (Bethany); Paulina (Nancy) Clarke (Bethel); Carla McLaughlin (Bodden Town); Audrey Stephenson (Creek, Cayman Brac); Benicia Powell (East End); Wrendon Timothy (Ebenezer); Michael Rhoden (Ephesus); Deandro Dracket (Filadelfia); Mavis Grant (George Town); Kasey Reid (“Iserv”); Lynette Monteith (Kings); Kevin Miller (Maranatha); Eveteria Solomon (Newlands); Steve Miller (North Side); Kim Miller (Savannah); Emerson Piercy (Solid Rock); Chamayrane Williams (West Bay).

Special recognition went to outgoing Youth Federation President Lewis-Stephenson; Ms Pauline Greene, continuing Youth Federation secretary; Mr. Robert Lynch , who served as media group leader, and Ms Shanda Gallego , who continues to serve as adviser to the Amplified radio ministry and as AY (Adventist Youth) Federation Leader.

The evening ended with special recognition of the dedicated service of Mrs. Merle Watkins, Associate Youth Ministries Director and chairperson of the Youth Federation.