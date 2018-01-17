Cayman Islands Adult Equestrians tie for top honors

From CIEF

Equestrians competed this past weekend at the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation’s (CIEF) second National Dressage Show of the season. Judging for the third time in the past three years was USEF Senior Judge, Cindy Canace of Blairstown, New Jersey, whom the CIEF brought in for the event.

Conditions were extremely windy which gave some competitors trouble as a few horses were unnerved by the weather. Overall, however, most riders posted excellent scores and there was actually a tie for the adult high point winner. Milly Serpell, riding her horse, Sunday’s Edition, and Eve van den Bol, riding her horse, Whindlass, earned the same total score at Training Level Test 3. Even after the rules were applied, which use collective marks and riders position to break ties, the two remained evenly placed. This is the first time in CIEF history that a tie has occurred for high point winner. Said van den Bol, “It was great to share the award with Milly, as we frequently train together. We were both able to produce great rides, even through our horses are complete opposites.”

Jardae Barnes won the junior high point award riding Austin, and in her first CIEF show ever, Melody Allenger won the Introductory B test riding It’s a Secret with an excellent score of 68.125%.

The CIEF is the national governing body for equestrian sport in the Cayman Islands, and is a member of the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI), the Pan American Equestrian Confederation (PAEC), the Caribbean Equestrian Association (CEA) and the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee (CIOC). Its mission is to grow equestrian sport in the Cayman Islands and to support its elite equestrian athletes in their quest to represent the Cayman Islands in international sporting events.

The next horse show sponsored by the CIEF will be National Jumping Series #2 at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pearson Highway on January 28th starting at 8:00am. As always, spectators are welcome and admission is free. For more information about the CIEF, please visit their website at www.ciefcay.com

Winners of each class in decreasing order of difficulty were:

by Eve van den Bol