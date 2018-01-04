Cayman Islands achieves largest air arrivals in November history

For the sixth consecutive month (June through November), air arrivals into the Cayman Islands have surpassed all previously recorded statistics. A total of 34,999 visitors arrived in November, an increase of 19.66% over November 2016.

The statistics reflect a consistent increase of air arrivals from the core markets within the United States representing a year to date total of 302,634 visitors, an increase of 11.88%. Of significant note, the Northeast region recorded an additional 2,424 visitors, or 34.71% increase year over year, making it the top performing region of 2017 so far.

Another region seeing significant growth is the Latin American market, with South America and Central America increasing by 16.77% and 5.66% respectively.

Commenting on the continued growth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Moses Kirkconnell, said: “The ongoing efforts within the Ministry and Department of Tourism to deliver increased visitation and raise brand awareness have been demonstrably successful. I am profoundly proud of the performance of our tourism sector in 2017, whether it be new marketing strategies, renovations, human capital development or something entirely different, the stakeholders in tourism have been steadfast in progressing the successes of tourism industry.”

As the year end approaches, sustained growth is expected as the destination continues to market the Cayman Islands with the Fall Only in Cayman promotion. To learn more about the offer, please visit www.caymanislands.ky/onlyincayman.

For more information and detailed arrival statistics, please visit the website www.caymanislands.ky/statistics.

IMAGE: Cayman Kai Vacation