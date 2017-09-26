September 26, 2017

Cayman Islands: Accident outside Red Cross Building GT

September 26, 2017
We have been receiving calls of an accident outside The Red Cross building on Huldah Avenue, George Town.

We understand an ambulance, fire truck and police are on the scene.

We advise all motorists to avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story when we receive it from the official news media body

  Cayman Islands: Accident outside Red Cross Building GT – Caribbean Edition says:
    September 26, 2017 at 10:24 am

