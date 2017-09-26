Cayman Islands: Accident outside Red Cross Building GT

We have been receiving calls of an accident outside The Red Cross building on Huldah Avenue, George Town.
We understand an ambulance, fire truck and police are on the scene.
We advise all motorists to avoid the area if possible.
We will update this story when we receive it from the official news media body
