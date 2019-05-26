May 27, 2019

Cayman Islands ACC makes another arrest

Anti-Corruption Commission Investigators, supported by Officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, on Wednesday arrested an individual in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Responsible for investigating serious allegations of corruption the Investigators arrested the 31 year old male, from the Prospect area, on suspicion of committing the following offences:

  1. Bribery of a public officer, contrary to s.10 of the Anti-Corruption Law;
  2. Fraud on the Government, contrary to s.11 of the Anti-Corruption Law; and
  3. Breach of trust by a Public Officer, contrary to s.13 of the Anti-Corruption Law.

The male, who is a public officer, was initially detained for questioning.

No further details will be released at this time.

