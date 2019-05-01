Cayman Islands: 7th Annual Captain Theo Bodden Memorial Golf Tournament

On Friday, May 10th, Triple C School will host the 7th Annual Captain Theo Bodden Memorial Golf Tournament. This is one of our school’s largest fund-raisers and we want it to be a huge success. Help us reach our goal of having a sold-out golf course!

GOLFERS: REGISTER YOUR TEAM TODAY! – CI$200 per Player, and CI$750 per Team of 4

We have a slew of great prizes this year including a chance to win a Toyota Rush! Players can also buy a super ticket that gives them the chance to win various prizes including a 3 Day/2 Night Vacation Getaway!

We have great sponsorship opportunities starting at only $500! There are sponsorship levels for all budgets and the sponsor benefits are NEW this year and include some great incentives. Also, all Sponsors are welcome to provide swag for our Golfers Swag Bags.

Triple C School would like to thank our current sponsors for their support of this event: ­

Title Sponor: Home Gas ­

Hole-In-One Sponsor: Vampt Motors ­

Media Sponsor: Big Fish 95.5FM ­

Bodden’s Holdings ­

Crighton Properties ­

Fidelity ­

Fosters Food Fair ­

Kirk Freeport ­

Kirk Market ­

Yello

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Renee Howell at 345-949-6022 or email at rhowell@triplecschool.org.