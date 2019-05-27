Cayman Islands: 77-year-old-man dies in water related incident

From RCIPS 27 May 2019

Just before 4PM on Friday, 24 May, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to South Church Street, where it was reported that a man was unresponsive after having experienced difficulties in the water.

Persons on the location had assisted in returning the man to shore, and performed CPR until the arrival of emergency services. However, he remained unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 77-year-old Robert Barron from Colorado, in the United States of America.

The matter is currently under investigation.

The RCIPS offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.