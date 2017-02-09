Cayman Islands 53rd Annual Standard Flower Show

The Flower Show Committee for the Garden Club of Grand Cayman met this week to finalise the details of their 53rd Annual Standard Flower Show, celebrating their 60th anniversary!
The show is to be held at the South Sound Community Centre on South Church Street from Friday, 31st March until Saturday, 1st April. A preview reception has been planned for the evening of 31st March with details, for this invitation only event, to be released closer to the time.
“It is going to be a wonderful event, celebrating the beauty of flowers and plants from our island. ” said Lora Freifeld, Co-Chairman of the Flower Show Committee.
The Garden Club of Grand Cayman have been presenting flower shows to the public since 1961. This year’s show will cater for a wide variety of enthusiasts with many categories including horticulture and youth exhibits for younger, green fingered, gardeners.
For more information, please contact info@gardenclub.com
Speak Your Mind