Cayman Islands 50th Ag Show

WHO: Ministry and Department of Agriculture, the Agriculture Society

WHAT: The 50th annual Agriculture Show

WHEN: Wednesday, 1 March 2017, 6a.m. – 6.30 p.m.

WHERE: The Agriculture Pavilion at the Grounds

PARTICIPANTS: Acting Governor Franz Manderson,Agriculture Minister, Hon. Kurt Tibbetts, Agricultural Society President Mr George Smith, Director of Agriculture Adrian Estwick, Miss Cayman Monyque Brooks, as well as assorted agriculture officials and agriculture society members.

BACKGROUND: This year is the 50thanniversary Agriculture Show—although it is in fact the 51stanniversary of the first show since the 2005 event did not take place in the aftermath of hurricane Ivan.

The official opening ceremony takes place9.30-10.30am. Councillor Joseph Hew is the emcee.

A busy programme encompasses at least four different venues across the compound, culminating in a raffle prize drawing for $20,000 at 6.30pm.

Family friendly activities will focus on highlighting the contributions that the farming community makes to the Cayman Islands. Local artisans and cooks will also display their best wares throughout the day.

