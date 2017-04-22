Cayman Islands: 40-year-old female robbed of her handbag

From RCIPS April 22 2017

Just before 7:00 pm on Friday, 21st April 2017, 911 received a report of a robbery involving a 40-year-old female (victim), a resident of Bodden Town. The victim was getting out of her vehicle when two males came up behind her and grabbed her handbag that she was holding. The suspects escaped with the victim’s bag on foot and ran through the bushes towards Mija Road, Bodden Town.

The victim was not physically injured. Police officers attended the scene, but no one has been arrested yet.

The victim’s bag had contained: three black purses, a passport, a credit card, three debit cards and a small amount of CI cash.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect one – slim build, face wrapped with a white “T”-shirt, dark complexion, wearing a black pants with no shirt on, about 5’ 4” tall, and about 140 lbs.

Suspect two – slim build, face wrapped with a white “T”-shirt, light brown complexion, wearing a black pants with no shirt on, about 5’ 6” tall, and about 150 lbs.

One of the suspects was wearing a pair of white sneakers and the other one was wearing a pair of black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).