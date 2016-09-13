Cayman Islands: 39-year-old female robbed at gun point

From RCIPS: Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 11:38 PM

Just after 8:00 pm tonight, the police received a report of a robbery at Leda’s Plaza, Watercourse Road, West Bay. An unaccompanied male suspect entered a store in the Plaza, brandished a handgun and demanded cash from a female employee who was alone in the store. The victim is a 39-year-old of West Bay. A small amount of CI cash and a cell phone were taken. The suspect made his escape.

The suspect has been described as about 5’5” tall, slim build, light brown complexion, dressed in full black clothing, his face was partially covered, and he spoke with a Caymanian accent.

During the robbery, the suspect fired a shot. No one was physically injured. The matter is being investigated by West Bay CID. No one has been arrested thus far.

Anyone who has information or who has witnessed the robbery is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3990 or to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).