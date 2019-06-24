Cayman Islands: 28-year-old-man of West Bay charged with wounding

From RCIPS

Just before 5:15PM on Thursday 20 June, police responded to the hospital where it was reported that a man has been seriously assaulted by another man using a machete.

The incident was said to have taken place on Eastern Avenue in the vicinity of the Godfrey Nixon Way junction, George Town. It was reported that an altercation developed between two men at the location, which escalated and weapons were drawn resulting in one man being wounded.

The injured man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

A 28-Year-Old-Man of West Bay was arrested in relation to this incident and has since been charged with:

· Wounding

· Carrying and Offensive Weapon (2 Counts)

· Causing Harassment Alarm and Distress

· Common Assault

The man is expected to appear in court today, 24 June.