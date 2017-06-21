June 22, 2017

Cayman Islands: 23 Kilograms of cocaine found onshore in Bodden Town

From RCIPS

On Sunday morning just before 9am on 18 June, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a call from a resident informing them that while at the beach at a location in , a large package was discovered washed onshore that appeared to be drugs.

 

Officers from the Bodden Town Police Station attended and recovered a large package wrapped in black plastic. Officers opened the package, and found 20 smaller packages, inside of which was a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

 

The total weight of the packages was 23 kilograms.  All packages were destroyed yesterday, 20 June. A photograph was taken before their destruction and is attached.

