Cayman Islands: 2018 CIFA Youth Leagues – Results from Sat., May 5, 2018

Goals abound in CIFA Youth Leagues

As the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues enter the final few weeks of competition, while the leagues’ top clubs jostle for position, others are stamping their dominance with plenty of goals.

In the Girl’s Under 13 games played this past Saturday, May 5, Elite SCs Stoyanna Stewart put on a finishing clinic by scoring all five goals in Elite’s 5-0 defeat of Sunset FC.

In the other Girl’s Under 13 game, Academy SC found it difficult to breakdown a steadily improving and resolute George Town SC, but Talia McMillan-Collett finally broke the deadlock for her Academy SC team in a 1-0 win.

In the Boy’s Under 11 league, Future SCs Caleb Fredricks continues his rich vein of form by scoring two goals in a 3-0 defeat of 345 FC A. David Seymour added his name to the list of scorers with a fine headed finish.

Sunset Warriors downed George Town SC 2-1 thanks to a Jaxon Cover strike and an own goal. George Town’s Dave Gillespie grabbed a consolation goal for his club.

345 FC B ran out 3-0 victors over East End United FC thank to goals from Daniel DeQuintal, Danny Lyne and Adrian Overa.

Sunset Rockets enjoyed a 2-0 win over an energetic Latinos FC A team with Ethan Cansell scoring both goals and the three points.

The two teams from Academy Sports Club rounded off the day’s activities with Academy SC Lionfish defeating Bodden Town FC 4-0 thanks to three goals from Kaleb Barboram and a solitary strike from Ajani Carnegie, and Academy SC Stingrays downing Latinos FC B 10-0 with Jaeden Gordon (3), Kyan Okoli (2), Joshua Elliott (2), Zachary Brooks and Sean Byles adding their names to the list of goal scorers. The 10th goal was an own goal.

Games scheduled for the coming week include FA Cup knockout games in the Boy’s Under 15 league. On Monday, May 7 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ed Bush Field, Future SC were scheduled to play Bodden Town FC with the winner facing Cayman Athletic SC in the semi final on Thursday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the Annex Field.

In the second semi final on Thursday, May 10, Academy SC White face Academy SC Blue at the Ed Bush Field for a place in the 2018 Under 15 Boy’s FA Cup Final, which is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 at the Annex Field.

IMAGE: Photo:

Action in the Girl’s Under 13 league between Academy SC (blue) and George Town SC (red). Academy SC won 1-0.