Cayman Islands: 19th Annual Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness

By Darla Dilbert From Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa

We are very pleased to announce that Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa will be hosting our 19th Annual Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness on Sunday October 20th, 2019!

The Annual Cut-a-thon primary aims are to continue to raise awareness of Breast Cancer in the Cayman Islands. 20 plus years ago Darla the owner of EHD&DS and her sister Darna (a business partner at the time) established this event in loving memory of an aunt who suffered in silence and passed away to Breast Cancer. The funds generated annually from this event are donated to The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens. They use the funds to help persons who are unable to help themselves financially.

As a committed company to this cause, we are asking for your help in our fight against Breast Cancer in the Cayman Islands.We are kindly inviting you to partner with us.

Maybe you can get your company more involved by doing a dress down day and help us raise funds this way? We can also provide t-shirts to help raise funds this way.

Or



We are also looking for volunteers who would be willing to cut off at least 10” to 12” off their hair or shave their head (as a sponsored volunteer) to help us raise funds this way! If anyone at your organization is interested please ask them to contact Darla or Eileen directly at eclipze@eclipze.ky or 945-1188 and we will give them all the details.

Or

We would be thankful if your company would be willing to donate to this worthy cause monetary this year in any way you can as in: We are unable to do a dress down day or have any volunteers, however, please accept our donation $__________

Please make cheques payable to: The Eclipze ltd.

After the CUT-A-THON and all monies raised collected a totalled sum cheque is then given to The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

It can also be deposited directly into the account’s numbers:

KYD account #012-48649 US account #022-30883



We ask that you say who it’s from for appreciation reasons but is ok is you wish to remain anonymous.

The past years have been a huge success thanks to Volunteers & Sponsors such as you and we hope to make this year’s event even more successful with your help.

In exchange for your partnering with us, we will promote your company’s commitment within our community through advertisement on our different social media platforms and any other written promotions that we can. I look forward to a favourable reply with your participation in one of the above at your earliest convenience.

We would be most grateful if you could provide us with a response by July 15th, 2019.

If you commit in participation, kindly provide us with the information below and return it to us as soon as you can. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us.

All the proceeds received from sponsors like you are donated to The Lion’s Club of Tropical Gardens for their Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.

We thank you in advance for your generosity and support.