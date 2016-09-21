Cayman Islands: 19 Zika cases confirmed – 12 locally transmitted

From The Cayman Islands Public Health Department

Zika Virus Update as of 19 September 2016

The total number of locally transmitted laboratory confirmed cases of the Zika virus reached 12, as of 19 September 2016. Laboratory diagnosed imported cases remain at seven. The total number of all laboratory confirmed cases, local and imported, is 19.

Since the last update on 13 September 2016, eight new cases were placed under investigation during the week of 11 September 2016. These are suspected cases and are not yet confirmed cases.The blood samples for four cases were sent for testing at Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad.

In addition, since the last update, five results have been received from CARPHA. Three tested positive: one male and two females. One pregnant female tested negative and one female is pending further investigation.

None of the positive local transmissions have reported travel history, which indicates continued local transmission. All are from the district of George Town but are not related.

The onset of symptoms for all positive cases was between 16 and 20 August 2016.

Total number of cases investigated for the Zika virus since January 2016 is 200 as of 19 September 2016.

Further information can be obtained through www.hsa.ky. Regional perspectives on the Zika virus can be accessed by visiting the CARPHA website on http://carpha.org/zika. In addition, the global perspective can be accessed by visiting http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/zika/en/