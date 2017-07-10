Cayman Islands: 10 Charges for suspect in stabbing Incident

From RCIPS July 10 2017

The suspect in a stabbing incident that took place on Thursday 6 June, a 28-year-old man of East End, has been formally charged on ten (10) offenses and is scheduled to appear in court this morning 10 July for mention.

The charges against the man includes:

1 x Attempted Murder

1 x Assault GBH with Intent

1 x Defilement of a Girl Under 16 years

1 x Threats to Kill

1 x Causing Fear of Provocation of Violence

1x Carrying an Offensive Weapon.

He was also charged with 2 Common Assaults and 1 Assault ABH.