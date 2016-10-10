Cayman International School opens the season with wins

The 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) regular seasons began this past Saturday with games at various venues across Grand Cayman.

At the Annex Field, Cayman International School (CIS) began their campaign with wins over George

Town Primary in the Under 9, Under 11 and Girls’ divisions.

In the Under 9 division, CIS opened Group A play with a 4-0 victory over an enthusiastic George Town Primary (Respect Rule enforced) and in the Under 11 encounter, Liam Heffernan notched a brace in the 15th and 32nd minutes before Jackson Mackay secured the win with a third goal in the 40th minute to grab a 3-0 win.

In the girls’ division, George Town Primary’s Ariah Adam opened the scoring for the home team in the 15th minute before CIS stormed back with three goals from Zoe Carnahan, Sophia Watler and Jordan Bridges to secure the 3-1 win for CIS.

In other Group A games it was Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4 vs. Cayman Prep ‘B’ 1 (Under 9); Sir John

A. Cumber Primary 4 vs. Prospect Primary ‘B’ 0 (Under 11 – Respect Rule); and Savannah Primary 2 vs. Truth For Youth 1 (Under 11).

In the Group B game played at the Annex Field, Cayman Brac opened their season with a come from behind 2-1 victory over two-time defending Under 11 league champions Red Bay Primary. Myron Cruz grabbed an early goal in the 4th minute for Red Bay Primary before the boys from the Sister Islands equalised in the 6th minute off an own goal. The Brac’s David Scott scored the winner in the

33rd minute.

In other Group B games it was Prospect Primary 0 vs. South Sound Schools 4 (Under 9); Prospect Primary ‘A’ 4 vs. South Sound Schools 0 (Under 11 – Respect Rule); NorthEast Schools 0 vs. Cayman Prep ‘A’ 4 (Under 9 – Respect Rule); NorthEast Schools 0 vs. Cayman Prep 4 (Under 11 – Respect Rule); Triple C 5 vs. Bodden Town Primary 1 (Under 9); and Triple C 4 vs. Bodden Town Primary 2

(Under 11).

In the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL), the other game played in Group A was Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ 2 vs. Prospect Primary ‘GA’ 0

In Group B it was Triple C 4 vs. Bodden Town Primary 0 (Respect Rule) and Prospect Primary ‘GB’ 0 vs. Sir John A. Cumber ‘B’ 4 (Respect Rule).

To enhance the developmental aspect of the game in the primary schools, which is the main focus of the PFL and GPFL, starting this season all games are divided into quarters instead of the traditional halves with a two-minute water break between the quarters. In the Under 9 division, it is mandatory that all players play a minimum of one quarter and in the Under 11 division and girls’ league, it is encouraged that all players play a minimum of one quarter.

The 2016/2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular seasons continue this Saturday, October 15 with games at the Annex Field, Bodden Town Primary, St. Ignatius Prep, Old Man Bay Field in North Side, Triple C and the West Bay Town Hall Field.