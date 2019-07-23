Cayman: HSM welcomes four summer interns

68 Fort Street, Grand Cayman (Tuesday, 23 July 2019): The HSM Group has once again opened its doors for their summer internship programme and has welcomed four students from the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC).

Paula Brown, Amelia Lamie, Xylina Ritch and Yanina Montero have joined HSM’s team. As a full-service law firm in the Cayman Islands, HSM is able to offer them a wide-range of experiences including Corporate Services, Debt Collection, Immigration and Finance.

This internship comes off the heels of a 10-month work experience stint with the CIFEC programme, where these students along with 12 others came to work at HSM twice a week during school hours. HSM’s summer internship will allow them to hone in on the skills they have learned thus far and make meaningful contributions as regular members of the team.

“Their ambition and willingness to learn inspires us,” shares HSM Managing Partner, Huw Moses OBE. “Our team looks forward to this experience each year and we are proud to be able to help mold Cayman’s next generation of leaders.”



HSM is an avid supporter of the CIFEC programme and will be participating at CIFEC’s annual career fair in September. At this time, they plan to take on at least 10 students who are looking for a dynamic experience in the legal field. HSM has supported the CIFEC programme since they opened their doors in 2012 and employs six CIFEC graduates fulltime.

IMAGE:

Photo (L-R): Paula Brown, Amelia Lamie, Huw Moses (HSM Managing Partner), Xylina Ritch and Yanina Montero

