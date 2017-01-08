Cayman hosts top travel agents

Cayman Islands Hosts top Travel Agents of the 2017 30 Under 30

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (6 January 2017) – The Department of Tourism kicked off 2017 hosting a group of millennial focused travel agents for a familiarization trip about Cayman Islands. It is part of the Travel Agent Magazine 30 Under 30 program.

Over the past several years this program has created a buzz in the industry and also helped fuel a community of young professionals who enjoy being a part of a special growing niche in the travel industry. Nominees must be currently employed at any level as a travel consultant and have completed a significant project for their agency. They must also be recognized by their own organization as an emerging leader.

Travel Agent Magazine feels that the future of the industry is in the hands of the next generation of agents, the ones that exist in the nonstop world of information, that tweet, share information and post about their adventures through online programs.

Director of Tourism, Mrs Rosa Harris, said, “It is essential to highlight the destination to this important group of young travel professionals so that they have first-hand knowledge about the Cayman Islands. It is our vision that through the Cayman Islands familiarisation trip that the millennial travel agents will share their experiences and most importantly sell the Cayman Islands to their clients. Finally, hosting agents to immerse in the various activities and product offerings allows the destination to create new brand advocates and this programme forms a part of the Department of Tourism’s sales strategy. We look forward to hosting more travel advisors in order to increase brand awareness and vacation bookings.”

IMAGE: (Tom Ludington, Department of Tourism U.S. General Manager; Rosa Harris, Director of the Department of Tourism, Joe Pike, Travel Agent Magazine with Millennial market travel agents)