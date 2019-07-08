Cayman: Historic Role of Town Hall recognised

Celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands constitution moved to George Town Town Hall on Monday, 1 July 2019.

The Town Hall, which is still in use today, was the venue where the Cayman Islands first constitution was signed.

Members of the public joined elected leaders, senior officials and international guests at the special event on the public holiday morning to celebrate the significance of this historic building. Special guest Arley James “AJ” Miller was also in attendance. Mr. Miller is the last living 1959

Vestryman.

The guests then moved outside the Town Hall for the unveiling of the commemorative plaque and sign, which marks the building’s new name: Constitution Hall. A traditional Caymanian breakfast followed.

All activities were organized by the Celebrate Cayman Office.