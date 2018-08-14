Cayman Heart Fund Get Active Cooking Camp 2018

Over the last few years, The Get Active program has been involved in helping families to live healthier lifestyles through health screenings, nutritional education and motivating families to participate in regular exercise.

As part of the ongoing Get Active initiative, students and their families were invited to

participate in this summer’s Get Active Cooking Camp 2018 which was hosted by Dr Christine Chen, Mrs Kristen Lomas, and Mrs Michelle Haylock this past July.

Students were introduced to basic cooking skills and given the opportunity to try out some

healthy recipes while learning how to read food labels and make healthier food choices.

The Get Active Cooking Camp was sponsored by the Cayman Heart Fund, Kirk Market and St Ignatius School Canteen.

Please visit our Facebook page Get Active Cayman and Cayman Heart Fund for footage and to view our delicious recipes.

The Cayman Heart Fund is a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to educating the public, influencing policy and supporting access to high quality healthcare through various programs and initiatives.

For more information about the Cayman Heart Fund please contact us at (345) 916-6324 or info@caymanheartfund.com