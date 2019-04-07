Cayman Healthcare Consulting celebrates 3 years in business in Cayman Islands

CHCC – Driving Quality in Cayman Healthcare

Thanks to our great Clients, Partners, Colleagues, Family and Friends, we’re celebrating the completion of our third year in business!

We’ve built a lot of great relationships already, and we’re looking forward to strengthening them even further.

Thanks for helping to make Cayman Healthcare Consulting a success!

Barrie Quappé MPA, RN, BSN

Consultant / Director

Interested in Working Together?

CHCC offers consulting & support services for those who wish to open a new healthcare facility, clinical research facility, et al.

Our Services:

* Mock Inspections



* Policy Reviews



*Work Permit Services



* Government Forms Navigation and Compliance

* Professional Registration Guidance

* Training and Instruction

* Case Reviews

If CHCC looks like a good fit for your healthcare organization, we’d love to talk. We develop lasting relationships with select businesses by providing quality consulting services for your people, processes and facilities.

Request Your Consultancy Today at: Barrie Quappe – barrie@vaymanhealthcareconsulting.ky