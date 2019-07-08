Cayman: Hannah’s Heroes 7th Big Shave

CAYMAN COMMUNITY SET TO UNITE AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER ONCE MORE AT 7TH ANNUAL BIG SHAVE

Every September hundreds of supporters come together in Cricket Square to unite as one voice against childhood cancer at The Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave. What started in 2013 as a small group of cancer parents with a mission to raise awareness and funds for research has become a crucial milestone event for the St Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research in the US. Fundraising in Cayman has generated US $2.2 Million and resulted in the naming of 9 separate research grants at the most prestigious institutes across the US, including John Hopkins, Dana Farber and Duke University, where researchers are working on life changing treatments and cures funded by the St Baldricks Foundation, all named in honour of Hannah Meeson. In fact The Big Shave has made it into the Foundation’s top ten fundraisers every year since 2014 amidst hundreds of events around the world and is the Foundation’s most successful overseas fundraiser.

With just 12 weeks until the seventh Big Shave, organisers are encouraging supporters to forego their Summer haircuts and sign up to shave their heads and and help fund further research grants for all types of childhood cancer research. This year’s Big Shave will take place on Friday 20 September at The Wicket in Cricket Square.

“The efforts of the Cayman community have been entirely life changing for children and families facing a cancer diagnosis everywhere. Just 50 years ago all kids diagnosed with cancer died. Because of research today about 90% of kids with the most common types of cancer will live but for many other types, progress has been limited and for some there is still little hope for a cure. Currently all childhood cancers combined receive only 4% of US federal funding for cancer research so without vital research funded by organizations like St Baldrick’s, Hannah and children like her simply will not survive. All children deserve to grow up and realise their full potential and it’s something that most families take for granted, “ says Mrs. Gaylene Meeson, founder of Hannah’s Heroes and mother of 11 year old Hannah Meeson, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, in 2012.

When the crowd gathers in Cricket Square on 20 September they will celebrate and honour Cayman’s childhood cancer heroes Matthew Chong Ping (15), Tayden Grant (12) Hannah Meeson (11), Charli Foster (11), Allie Capasso (11), Beau Shields(9), Ava Paige Rico (9), Annabelle Reading (8), Saylor Sperandeo (8) and Mimi Ebank (6) and will remember angels. Dimitrie Connor (forever 15), Caitlin Beverley (forever 8) and Albert Ebanks (forever 16).

Amongst those already signed up to brave the shave is five time shavee Eugene Nolan of Savage Consulting who has raised over $40,000 for Hannah’s Heroes.

“it’s an amazing and humbling event and such an important cause. As a parent, I thank God for my healthy daughter and the bright future she has ahead of her. I feel incredibly lucky we can make a difference to kids fighting cancer by doing something so simple. This event inspires everyone and demonstrates how a small community can pull together to make a huge difference and create a future where kids don’t die from cancer and can just be kids.”

Several teams have already committed their support ahead of this year’s event, including teams from Maples, Dart, PwC, KPMG, the Cayman Islands Fire Service and students at Clifton Hunter High School, Cayman Prep and High School and John Gray High School will be hosting satellite shave events for students and staff to raise funds throughout September.

Organisers recognize that shaving isn’t for everyone but are encouraging the entire community to get involved throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness month by hosting bake sales, dress down days at work or school, sponsoring a colleague or friend shaving at The Big Shave and by attending the event on 20th September.

Visit: http://www.stbaldricks.org/events/hannahsheroes or email: http://team@hannahsheroes.ky for more information.

Notes

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. For more information visit www.StBaldricks.org



Hannah’s Heroes is a Hero Fund of the St Baldrick’s Foundation and is established as a STAR Trust with Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, a licensed trust company, as the Trustee. It is exempted from registration under the Non-Profit Organisations Law 2017