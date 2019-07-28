Cayman: Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation receives $22K donation from CAYBREW

CAYBREW (The Cayman Islands Brewery) makes significant contribution in support of ocean conservation and research

GRAND CAYMAN – It’s as simple as drinking a beer to save a shark at the CAYBREW (The Cayman Islands Brewery) in Grand Cayman.

James Mansfield, CEO of CAYBREW, recently presented the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) with a $22,293.50 donation in support of shark tagging research to save and conserve our oceans. Funds are donated with each White Tip Lager sold at CAYBREW.

“Guy Harvey is an icon and a champion for ocean conservation,” said Mansfield who presented the check the world-renowned artist, conservationist, scientist and entrepreneur and his daughter Jessica, who is the project manager for the GHOF in Cayman. “This is a cause near and dear to our hearts, particularly in the Cayman Islands. The GHOF does amazing work and it is our pleasure to support them in protecting our oceans and the animals that live there.”

The GHOF conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment and funds affiliated researchers working to better understand the ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists.

“We thank James and CAYBREW for their incredible support of our mission,” said Greg Jacoski, executive director of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. “Conservation of our oceans and its inhabitants is a crucial initiative not only here in Cayman but all over the world. We must pay attention to what is happening in our seas. Our future depends on it.”

CAYBREW also donated funds to the Department of Environment in the Cayman Islands.

To learn more about the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and how to contribute, visit www.ghof.org