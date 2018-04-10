Cayman Governor tours ORIA/JMU

Cayman Islands Governor tours ORIA, Joint Marine Unit

· Governor Choudhury tours Owen Roberts International Airport and Joint Marine Unit.

· He discusses security, logistics for airport users and business opportunities.

· Governor also interacts with some visitors.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Anwar Choudhury toured Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman today (Friday, 6 April 2018) during which he received a presentation on the airport’s ongoing expansion.

Mr. Choudhury was accompanied by Civil Aviation Authority officials, led by Managing Director Albert Anderson as well as Customs Collector Charles Clifford, Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith, Chief Project Manager Peter Ranger and Senior Project Manager Roy Williams, both from PWD. Accompanying the Governor was head of his staff, Mr. Matthew Forbes.

Discussions during the tour focussed on the ongoing expansion of the airport, security including border security and the need to reduce wait times for entering and departing passengers especially on Saturdays.

Mr. Choudhury also spent some time meeting, greeting and chatting with incoming visitors and took a little time to meet Senior Customs Officer Malachi Powery and his sniffer-dog Jack, a chocolate Labrador from the UK, who is the newest Customs K-9 unit member.

On Thursday (5 April 2018), continuing on tours to learn about CI border security and law and order, the Governor visited the Joint Marine Unit and also went on a helicopter patrol with the RCIPS Air Operations Unit. He discussed the challenges in keeping Cayman’s border safe, in particular from the importation of guns and drugs which are currently the focus of ongoing projects.

IMAGES:

Photo captions: Airport Photos by Bina Mani, GIS

His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Anwar Choudhury, arrives for a tour of the Owen Roberts International Airport, accompanied by Governor’s Office Head of Staff Matthew Forbes.

The Governor receives a presentation in the Cayman Islands Airports Authority boardroom. From left: CIAA CEO Albert Anderson, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford, Governor’s Office Chief of Staff Matthew Forbes, Governor Anwar Choudhury, PWD Senior Project Manager Roy Williams and Chief Project Manager Peter Ranger.

L-r: Customs Collector Charles Clifford, Governor’s Office Chief of Staff Matthew Forbes, His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Anwar Choudhury, PWD Senior Project Manager Roy Williams, PWD Chief Project Manager Peter Ranger and CIAA CEO Albert Anderson

Governor on the ORIA tour

Governor Choudhury stops to chat with an arriving visitor family.

Governor tours with Customs Collector Charles Clifford (right) and Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith.

Governor Choudhury greets Senior Customs Officer Malachi Powery and canine on duty Jack, a chocolate Labrador from the UK.

On Thursday, the Governor toured the Joint Marine Unit. L-r: Customs Officer Randolph Jackson, Police Constable Gavin Dixon, Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Governor Anwar Choudhury, Acting Inspector Damenian Maxwell, Commander Phil Bostock, who is seconded from the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Chief of Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes

The Governor (centre) took a tour in the RCIPS Air Operations Unit helicopter and is seen here with Pilot Richard Morcombe (left) and Executive Officer Steve Fitzgerald.