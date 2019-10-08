Cayman: Governor appoints Commissioner of Police for a further four years

RCIPS Police Commissioner Derek Byrne – FILE

His Excellency the Governor, Martyn Roper OBE has confirmed that the contract of Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has been extended until the end of September 2023.

In confirming the contract extension the Governor said: “I am delighted that Commissioner Byrne has agreed to renew his contract until 2023. He is a dedicated and experienced police leader who has made an enormous impact to the safety and security of the Cayman Islands. This territory remains one of the safest places to live and visit in the Caribbean and serious crime levels continue to fall under the Commissioner’s leadership. The Commissioner, Premier and I are committed to continual reform and modernisation of the police and other agencies who work to keep Cayman safe. This includes developing Caymanian talent and investing in community policing. We will continue to pursue this agenda in the years to come”.

The Honourable Premier commented: “I am happy that Police Commissioner Byrne’s contract has been extended until 2023. It is reassuring to know that the stability he has brought to the job while helping to train Caymanian police officers will continue.”

Police Commissioner Byrne said: ‘It is a great honour to serve as the Commissioner of Police for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and I am very pleased that H.E. Governor Roper has approved my extension in office for the next 4 years. I look forward to working with H.E. the Governor, the Government of the Cayman Islands and with the men and women of the RCIPS to continue on our journey to deliver a modern, progressive, professional policing service, one that meets all of the expectations of Cayman society. I am committed to working in partnership with communities across the Cayman Islands to deliver a policing service that has the trust and confidence of the communities it serves. As an entity of the wider Cayman Islands Civil Service, the RCIPS will continue its transition to deliver a police service that is accessible, responsive, transparent and accountable, delivered within an ethical framework supported by robust governance structures, processes and procedures’.