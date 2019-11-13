Cayman: Governor and Deputy Governor on passing of Premier’s Father

Disseminated on behalf of The Governor’s Office

Gov Roper – FILE

Statement by HE the Governor on the Passing of the Hon. Premier’s Father, Mr McNeeMcLaughlin

I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Hon. Premier’s Father Mr McNee McLaughlin.

Mr McLaughlin had a varied career over many years; teaching on the Brac and in West Bay, spending many years at sea and also taking on the position of the Cayman Island’s first formally trained public health officer. I was fortunate to meet Mr McLaughlin a few months ago. I heard much about his passion and commitment for education. He will be greatly missed.

I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Hon Premier and all the family at this sad time.

The Deputy Governor also said:

“On behalf of the Civil Service, I would like to offer condolences following the passing of the Hon Premier’s Father, Mr McNee McLaughlin. Mr McLaughlin dedicated years of his life to public service, working as a teacher and later as a public health officer. My thoughts and prayers are with the Hon Premier and his family at this difficult time.”