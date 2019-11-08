Cayman Government to hold Public Meetings on Cruise Berthing Facility and Cargo Port Project

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (7 November 2019) The Government will be holding a series of public meetings in its ongoing effort to inform the public about the proposed cruise berthing facility and enhanced cargo port project (CBF). Eight (8) meetings are planned to take place in different locations across the island and all meetings will start at 7pm.



Officials from both the Ministry of Tourism and Verdant Isle Port Partners (VIPP), the group selected to construct the cruise terminal and cargo port enhancement project, will be making presentations and will answer questions about the project.



“These meetings are an opportunity for the public to get more information on the project and have their questions answered before Referendum Day,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “It is vital that the public is able to weigh up the issues and make an informed choice based on facts; and not on hearsay, opinions or assumptions. This is particularly important given the ongoing campaign by some opponents to the project to spread misinformation, cause confusion and cast doubt on the government’s reasons for wanting to move ahead.”



Deputy Premier, Hon Moses Kirkconnell added that Government has been accused of keeping secrets and not sharing information about the cruise port project but confirmed that in fact all of the various studies and reports had been posted online since in 2015 for the public to review and scrutinise. In addition, 30 press releases have been issued and four public meetings and two press conferences have been held to keep the public abreast of developments.



“It is understandable that some people still want to learn more about the project, particularly regarding the innovative steps being taken to protect our environment,” said Minister Kirkconnell. “Now that the bidding process has concluded and Verdant Isle is identified as the preferred bidder, much more information is being shared with the public, as we always assured it would be,” he explained.

For more information related to the cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project, please visit the Support our Tourism website or connect with us on facebook.