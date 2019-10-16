Cayman: Government officials gather for poppy pinning

The Cayman Islands Veteran Association’s (CIVA’s) annual Poppy Appeal to raise funds for veterans and widows kicked off on Friday 11 November at Government Administration Building (GAB).

Top Government officials received their pins from the Cayman Islands Veteran’s Association representatives in the lobby of the civil service headquarters. Joining His Excellency the Governor Martyn Roper this year were Armed Forces Minister Rt. Hon. Mark Lancaster, visiting from the United Kingdom, and Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

Governor Martyn Roper said: “The 11th November 2019 marks 101 years since the end of the WWI. It is an honour to wear a poppy at this time of year in remembrance of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives at war to protect our freedom and democracy.”

The pinning of the first poppy traditionally marks the start of the month-long, fundraising Poppy Appeal by the Veterans Association. The appeal seeks to ensure that veterans and their widows are able to receive the help that they need to live with comfort, dignity and appreciation and includes activities like the annual Veteran’s Gala and Remembrance Sunday Ceremony.”

As such association members, volunteers and donation bins will also be visible in the wider community and poppies will be presented to those making donations throughout the Cayman Islands. Collection boxes will remain at the GAB until Remembrance Day in November.

The poppy, which symbolises peace, compassion and hope, was chosen shortly after World War I as a token of remembrance for everyone who has suffered the tragedy of war. More information about the significance of the poppy and plans for the 2019 Poppy Appeal is available from the Cayman Islands Veterans Association website and Facebook page.

https://www.caymanislandsveterans.org/

