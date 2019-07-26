Cayman government approves bid on cruise berthing facility

Statement to the Legislative Assembly

Cruise Berthing and Cargo Facility

By Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, JP, MLA

26 July, 2019

This morning the Cabinet of the Cayman Islands approved the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport and the Port Authority proceeding with the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facility project on the basis of a bid by Verdant Isle Port Partners as accepted by the Central Tenders Committee on Tuesday, 23 July 2019.

Verdant Isle Port Partners consists of:

McAlpine Cayman Ltd.

Orion Marine Construction

Carnival Corp.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Orion Marine Construction has purchased Meisner Marine, which previously built the Royal Watler Terminal as well as the Creek Dock in Cayman Brac.

Notwithstanding this morning’s approval, the Government will not proceed to execute a contract before the 1 October, 2019, in order to allow for the completion of the people initiated petition verification of signature process.

Details relating to the bid and the cruise berthing project generally, which could not be disclosed until the completion of the tender process and selection of a preferred bidder, will be discussed at a press conference to be held at 1 p.m. Monday, 29 July, at the GIS studio, second floor of the Government Administration Building.

###