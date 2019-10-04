Cayman: George Town resident found unresponsive

From RCIPS

UPDATE:

Just before 4PM on Wednesday 2 October, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre of a report of a man that was found unresponsive in his George Town residence.

The man was pronounce dead at the scene and an investigations in the circumstances of his death has been launched by the police.

The man was identified as 31-years-old Muhammad Ali Ishfaaq Nuckchady of Mauritius. The RCIPS would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

