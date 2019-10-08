Cayman: Frozen tuna linked to four cases of illness, recalled by US company

From Undercurrent News

The Food and Drug Administration’s White Oak, Maryland, headquarters. FDA is charged with overseeing the safety of seafood in the US, including imports.

Mical Seafood, a Cooper City, Florida company, has recalled multiple frozen tuna products following at least four confirmed cases of scombroid illnesses, Food Safety News reports.

Products included in the recall are frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat and six-ounce tuna steaks produced between April 2 and May 14. Mical Seafood reported to the US Food & Drug Administration FDA that it sold the tuna in Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, the US Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten and GRAND CAYMAN.

There is concern that some of the tuna might still be in consumers’ freezers because of its long shelf life.

Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood for a full refund, according to the recall notice.

