Cayman: Foster’s set to open newest location in Camana Bay

Foster’s broke ground on what would become their newest and largest location in Camana Bay back in May 2018. Now, the 60,000 square foot supermarket is set to open.

The new Foster’s Camana Bay offers something for everyone with expanded grocery, dairy, frozen, health & beauty, meat, seafood and produce departments – each boasting a wide selection of specialty, organic, local, every day and name-brand products, along with an increased selection of vegan and vegetarian products. Customers will also be able to shop from bulk food tables featuring nearly 100 package-free food items. Foster’s Camana Bay has a new floral department where customers can purchase fresh floral arrangements and small plants. Added services like a pharmacy and money transfer services are also available.

“We’ve gone the extra mile to ensure customers can not only find what they need, but they can also find everything they want” says Marketing Senior Manager Julian Foster. “Foster’s Camana Bay will have a dry-aging case in the meat department to offer aged-in-house beef, a cheese humidifier at the expanded Fromagerie to ensure the best quality cheeses, an ice table in the seafood department where we’ll shuck oysters and offer fresh seafood on ice, and a selection of pre-cut bulk veggies so you can purchase only what you need.”

Foster’s Camana Bay is also home to the Bay Market Café, a deli-style cafe with nearly 300 daily menu items to choose from. Customers who stop by the Bay Market Café will have breakfast, lunch and dinner options from fourteen food destinations including a coffee & juice bar, all day breakfast and light fare, crepes station, gourmet prepared foods, sandwiches, fresh pasta, made in house pizza, sushi, Asian wok and teppanyaki grill, a grill bar, soup bar, salad bar and hot and cold prepared foods on the buffet lines. Customers can relax in our indoor or outdoor seating areas while enjoying food or beverages from the Bay Market Café.

“Camana Bay is a growing, and important, part of Cayman and it’s ever-evolving community. Opening this store gives us the flexibility to better our approach to general customer offerings and prepared foods while allowing us to continue to offer service that makes you smile” says Managing Director, Woody Foster.

Customers can rest assured that prices at Foster’s Camana Bay will not be higher. “Our pricing structure is the same across all of our locations. If something is $2.99 at Foster’s Republix, it will be $2.99 at Foster’s Camana Bay” says Julian. “Some organic and specialty products may have a higher price tag, but that comes with the nature of the product.”

Customers can access Foster’s Camana Bay from either Solaris Ave or Bismarckia Way and will find ample parking in one of the store’s nearly 400 parking spaces. Electric vehicles will be able to charge at one of the three vehicle charging stations while owners shop.

Foster’s Camana Bay was also built to be more energy efficient with solar panels, geothermal, energy efficient lighting and followed best construction practices that allow for better insulation and a reduced carbon footprint. The store will continue to bail cardboard and ship it back to the US and the various departments in-store will continue to recycle. Customers will have access to the recycling bins located near the building, opposite Solaris Ave, in Camana Bay.

Foster’s Strand will permanently close its doors on Saturday, October 26th at 11PM and Bay Market will permanently close its doors on Tuesday, October 29th at 6PM. Online Ordering at Bay Market will not be available from October 25th, and will open back up on November 1st. Foster’s Camana Bay will open to the public on October 31st at 10:30AM, and will resume normal business hours of 7AM-11PM, Monday to Saturday, on November 1st.

