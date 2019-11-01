Cayman: Former Immigration Headquarters closed but limited services offered on the outside

The Departments of Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) and Customs and Border Control (CBC) wishes to inform the general public that the Elgin Avenue offices (formerly the Immigration Building) is experiencing air circulation difficulties and services are not available inside at this time.



Customers can expect delays as there will be limited services offered on the outside by both agencies such as application drop offs and extension stamps. At this time, only check transactions will be accepted. Unfortunately customers doing cash, debit card or credit card transactions will not be able to be serviced at this time.





Unless it’s absolutely necessary, or an immediate need for today, customers are asked to come back on Monday once the issue has been resolved.





We thank the public for their continued patience as we work diligently to resolve this issue.