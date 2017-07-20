Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott spends two weeks in London promoting Cayman Islands financial services industry

Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott has completed a two week visit to London to promote the Cayman Islands financial services industry and its role within the global financial economy. This visit was the first international joint venture between Cayman Finance and the new Minister of Financial Services, the Hon. Tara Rivers.

“Cayman Finance, in conjunction with the Ministry of Financial Services, is constantly working to ensure we maintain strong and beneficial relationships with key international figures in the financial services industry,” said Mr Scott. “It is important for us to keep reminding these stakeholders of the Cayman Islands’ role as a premier global financial hub and the ways in which we benefit developed and developing countries around the world. We are always grateful for the Cayman Islands Government’s support in these ventures.”

The trip was another step forward in a long standing plan to increase positive, proactive and face to face engagement with international key decision makers, industry stakeholders, politicians, media, NGOs and Cayman Finance member firms. On the trip, Mr Scott met with, among others, TheCityUK, HMRC and IFC Forum and media including Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and International Accounting Bulleting.

Mr Scott also attended meetings with MPs hosted by the Cayman Islands Government, as well as meeting with the Chinese Embassy.

Cayman Finance held their own breakfast briefing event during the trip, inviting representatives from key stakeholders to network and discuss current pressing issues, such as the Cayman Islands’ value to the UK in anticipation of Brexit, updates on the new beneficial ownership regime, the proposed EU blacklist, and the base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) project.

Both Mr Scott and Minister Rivers gave remarks at the briefing, using the opportunity to reinforce positive messaging about the Cayman Islands financial services industry, and its pivotal role within the global financial economy.

“The combined efforts of Cayman Finance, the Cayman Islands Government and our regulator, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, ensure that our financial services products and services are consistently delivered to meet or exceed our international clients’ expectations through excellence, innovation and balance,” Mr Scott said. “We are extremely proud of the work that the Cayman Islands does both locally and worldwide, and will always seize the opportunity to spread our message around the globe.

About Cayman Finance

Cayman Finance’s mission is to protect, promote, develop and grow the Cayman Islands financial services industry through cooperation and engagement with domestic and international political leaders, regulators, organisations and media; to promote the integrity and transparency of the Industry by legislative and regulatory enactment and to encourage the sustainable growth of the Industry through excellence, innovation and balance.

