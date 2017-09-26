Cayman Finance celebrates 3rd cohort of student education and work experience programme graduates

62 students successfully completed all three aspects of the 3rd annual Cayman Finance Student Education and Work Experience Programme and were celebrated at a recent event held at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

The programme is coordinated by Cayman Finance in partnership with the Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs and the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands.

“Together we have successfully pathwayed young talented Caymanians into the Cayman Islands Financial Services Industry, and created future ambassadors for our industry and our country,” said Jude Scott, Cayman Finance CEO. “We are very grateful to our Cayman Finance membership and both Ministries for the continued support and for seeing the national importance of a programme like this one.”

The programme consists of three main elements. First, students go through a series of classroom workshops, which allow them to learn more about the financial services industry and its role both locally and globally, as well as the various career options available within the industry. Second, each student is paired up with a senior member of the industry who acts as their mentor throughout the programme, giving them a chance to network and forge meaningful connections to the industry. Third, students are placed in a one month work experience position at Cayman Finance member firms and Government organisations across the island, where they are able to learn more about the work environment and how to be a successful employee.

In total, there were 66 mentors trained from 17 organisations, and 27 organisations volunteered work experience positions. 35 workshop facilitators from 12 organisations came on board to present, organise and host the workshops.

The 8 participating schools were Cayman Academy, Cayman Prep and High School, Grace Christian Academy, Hope Academy, Layman E. Scott High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C School and the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs, who has been involved in the programme since its inception in her role as Minister of Education, hopes that many of the participating students will choose a home within the financial services industry in the future.

“A key aim of the programme is to expose students to the opportunities that exist within the financial services industry, in hope that they will find a career path that is most suited for them personally, and also for our economy as a whole,” Minister Rivers said. “It is our duty to support and educate these future members of our industry.”

“My Ministry is proud to be a partner of the programme, and we extend congratulations to all the graduating students this year,” said Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands.

Bryan Hunter, Chairman of the Cayman Finance Public Awareness Committee who coordinates the programme, thanked all the Cayman Finance member firms who participated in the programme this year.

“Without the unwavering support of our member firms, this programme would not be possible,” he said. “Thank you to all the mentors, work placement organisations, workshop facilitators and other volunteers who lent their time and energy to making the programme a success.”

IMAGES:

Photo 1: (L-R): Bryan Hunter, Chairman of the Cayman Finance Public Awareness Committee, Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs, Jude Scott, Cayman Finance CEO.

Photo 2: Students celebrate their completion of the Cayman Finance Student Education and Work Experience Programme.