Cayman: FCCA Cruise Conference 2019

A Cayman Islands delegation took part in the 26th Annual Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference and trade show held in Puerto Rico, Oct 21-25.

The ​FCCA ​conference is ​a four-day ​event ​designed ​to ​foster ​a ​better ​understanding ​of ​the ​inner ​workings ​of ​the ​cruise ​industry and help attendees improve their cruise tourism business. Through ​specialized ​forums, meetings and workshops, attendees had opportunities to hold strategic conversations with the 18 member cruise lines who decide where ships call, what is sold and used onboard, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure.