Cayman: FCCA Cruise Conference 2019

A Cayman Islands delegation took part in the 26th Annual Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference and trade show held in Puerto Rico, Oct 21-25.
The FCCA conference is a four-day event designed to foster a better understanding of the inner workings of the cruise industry and help attendees improve their cruise tourism business. Through specialized forums, meetings and workshops, attendees had opportunities to hold strategic conversations with the 18 member cruise lines who decide where ships call, what is sold and used onboard, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure.
