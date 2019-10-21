Cayman: Farmers & Artisans Market makes a return for peak harvest season at Camana Bay

Camana Bay is pleased to announce that the Farmers & Artisans Market will return during peak harvest season, beginning Wednesday, 30 October. In addition, the shops of Camana Bay will open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays for late-night shopping.

As a vibrant town centre constantly growing, Camana Bay is a must-visit for international visitors and locals alike. This event, taking place on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will allow for 40 local vendors to showcase and sell a mix of their produce, local speciality food items and artisanal and craft products.

You can expect to see familiar farmers and artisans as well as new faces offering items such as handmade soaps and lotions, handcrafted artwork and souvenirs, fresh and colourful crops including mangos, breadfruit, callaloo, ackee, and more at stalls lining the Paseo. With a range of items, there is something for everyone to discover at the Farmers & Artisans Market.

Artist Shilpa Tagalpallewar, who has long been a fixture at Camana Bay’s markets, is grateful for the return of the market during the upcoming holiday season. “As an artist, working at the Camana Bay Artisans Market since its opening allows me to achieve my dreams and showcase my talents and skills through my art,” Ms. Tagalpallewar said. “As an artist [who has worked] in the Cayman Islands for 11 years doing henna tattoos and scenery paintings, the market affords me the opportunity to evolve my [skills] to handicrafts and jewellery.”

Ms. Tagalpallewar said she will be coming back with her same spirit and enthusiasm, showcasing her acrylic paintings, hand-painted wooden plaques laced with motivational quotes and many more handmade souvenirs. “I know many of us artists are extremely excited for the revival of the market and look forward to the many upcoming opportunities to showcase our local art,” she added.

Another artisan who will be returning to the market is Maria Leggatt of Island Girl Crafts, whose craft obsession started back in 2017 after a friend suggested getting a booth at a local Christmas craft fair. She started out making driftwood birthday calendars then added handmade compresses scented with calming scents before showing her support for the plastic-free movement in Cayman by making reusable beeswax food wraps and snack bags. Her latest handiwork consists of recycling cigar boxes and turning them into island-themed treasure chests.

“I’m thrilled for the return of the Farmers & Artisans Market at Camana Bay; there are not a lot of regular venues for local crafters to sell their product,” Ms. Leggatt said. “Camana Bay has such a warm and friendly atmosphere which encourages locals and visitors to come and see what’s going on in the market.”

Camana Bay offers a lively, family-friendly atmosphere and the relaunch of the Farmers & Artisans Market serves to enhance the visitor experience. This ritual event brings hundreds of people to the town every week as visitors pick up special keepsakes to remind them of their island trip. Residents have the added benefit of collecting fresh produce to make a healthy meal at home. Visitors and locals alike can also take the opportunity to stock up on Cayman treasures and support local artisans.

The Wednesday late-night shopping at Camana Bay’s shops will make it easy for patrons to peruse the market, enjoy some evening shopping and then stop for dinner or a movie with the family.

Continuing with the theme of supporting all things local, Wednesdays continue to see foodies come out week after week for a new and fresh dining experience with the popular Flavour Tour, presented by Camana Bay and Market Street Group. The menu incorporates local ingredients bought fresh from that morning’s market. While progressing through the tour’s stops, watch local artists paint live as part of KARoo’s Open Canvas event.

The public is encouraged to come out and enjoy the seasonal market and engage in local experiences at Camana Bay.

For more information on the Farmers & Artisans Market, visit camanabay.com/event.

ABOUT CAMANA BAY

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 685 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean.

Developed by Dart Real Estate, Camana Bay offers more than 650,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space as well as 63 luxury apartments available for long-term lease, public spaces for all to enjoy, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.

For more information, visit camanabay.com and keep up with the latest developments on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

IMAGE:

Farmers Artisans Market.jpg: The weekly Farmers & Artisans Market returns to Camana Bay for peak harvest season.