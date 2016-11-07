Cayman Enterprise City engages top US maritime marketing firm to boost growth of Zone’s Maritime Services Park

3rd November 2016 – George Town, Grand Cayman: Cayman Maritime Services Park (CMSP), a component of Cayman Enterprise City, Cayman’s special economic zone, announced this week it has engaged Morgan Marketing and Communications, a US based consultancy to promote the park and help accelerate the growth of Cayman’s burgeoning maritime cluster generally. Founder Carleen

Lyden-Kluss is a marketing and communications professional in the commercial maritime industry with 40 years of experience, and a vast network of contacts. She specializes in identifying, developing and implementing strategic marketing and communications programmes targeted towards this specialized sector.

Lyden-Kluss is also Co-Founder and Executive Director of NAMEPA (North American Marine Environment Protection Association), an industry-led initiative to “Save our Seas”. CEC executives met Lyden-Kluss at the MARE Forum Cayman Islands Shipping Summit three years ago, where she was a keynote speaker. With the recent addition of the Cayman Maritime Services Park, the connection has proven valuable because Lyden-Kluss is perfectly placed to help promote the Cayman Islands as a maritime cluster and boost the growth of the maritime service park.

“I believe we are in a unique position in history for growth and development of the Cayman Maritime Services Park,” stated Lyden-Kluss. “There is a confluence of opportunity presented by such global events as unstable financial and governmental environments. Cayman is safe, secure and stable. These three elements are critically important to the maritime and other industries.”

The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry and professional service providers here have already done an excellent job in promoting Cayman as the ideal jurisdiction for yachts. Morgan Marketing will be marketing Cayman as the perfect jurisdiction for commercial shipping and other maritime businesses, and Cayman Marine Services Park as the ideal solution for businesses seeking to set up a physical presence in the Cayman Islands. Lyden-Kluss will be supported by CEC’s web/SEO/in-bound marketing agency in Cayman and its US-based digital and PR agencies. Vice-President of Marketing at CEC Hilary Cahill is pleased to have Morgan Marketing focusing on the commercial shipping sector and leveraging their relationships in the industry. Senior executives from Morgan Marketing spend much of their time travelling the world to attend the industry’s most important shipping conferences and yacht shows, and networking, building strong relationships and creating deal flow, and CEC sees this as an ideal strategic partner.

“Cayman Maritime Services Park is the most recent addition to the CEC special economic zone project and we are committed to investing significantly in promoting it. We want the best in the industry to help us communicate Cayman’s benefits to the key players within the commercial shipping sector” said Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of CEC.

The Cayman Islands has a well-respected Shipping Registry (CISR) and flag and Cayman’s

Registry is among the top 14 flags in the world, and known for high quality service and technical

support. (CISR) provides a dynamic environment that supports its clients’ efforts to maximise

their respective stakeholders’ interests in global shipping, whilst promoting compliance with

international maritime Conventions in the areas of maritime safety and security, environmental

protection and the welfare of seafarers. It offers services which include vessel registration,

survey and certification, crew compliance, vessel construction supervision and maritime

consultancy.

Morgan Marketing and Communications is a client-based, retained marketing and

communications agency in the commercial maritime industry committed to providing its clients

with the highest quality professional marketing and communications services available. Its

mission is to partner with its clients to meet their needs, and exceed their goals.

Carleen Lyden-Kluss is an innovative marketing and communications professional with nearly 40

years of extensive success and experience in all aspects of her field: marketing, sales,

advertising, public and media relations, event management, investor relations and training. She

excels at utilizing strategic approaches to challenging situations and effecting positive change

for the company and its bottom line.

About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City is an award-winning Special Economic Zone in the Cayman Islands focused on knowledge-based industries, technology companies and specialized services businesses. With a dedicated Government Authority and guaranteed fast-track processes, international companies can quickly and efficiently establish a genuine physical presence in Cayman and generate an active business income. This enables businesses take advantage of Cayman’s jurisdictional benefits which include zero corporate tax, zero income tax and zero capital gains tax, along with a raft of special zone concessions and incentives. These concessions were designed to attract international companies from five specific high-tech sectors; internet and technology, media and new-media ventures, biotechnology, commodities and derivatives, and maritime services.