Cayman Enterprise City and Strategic Wealth Preservation announce Strategic Partnership

29th September, George Town, Grand Cayman – Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) Cayman’s special economic zone, and Strategic Wealth Preservation Cayman (SWP) an offshore facility for storing precious metals, are partnering to promote the Cayman Islands as the ideal jurisdiction and offshore storage option. The strategic partnership is being developed with a focus on CEC’s Cayman Commodities and Derivatives Park. Discussions began when CEC zone clients began inquiring about a vaulting facility on Grand Cayman, and the business development team met with SWP officials to tour the facility.

“We were so impressed with SWP and its vault facilities that we decided the company could be a high quality, reliable service provider for our zone client businesses,” said Hilary McKenzie-Cahill, CEC Vice President of Marketing. “We are developing a plan for cross promotion that will be mutually beneficial.”

“Strategic Wealth Preservation is delighted to be able to assist Cayman Enterprise City’s clients with fully integrated precious metals storage services right here in Grand Cayman,” said Mark Yaxley, Head of Operations and Client Services at SWP. “The partnership will also permit SWP’s high-net worth clients seeking investment and business opportunities in the Cayman Islands to take advantage of the CEC’s many benefits, should they decide to set up in the zone.”

SWP is housed within the impressive Cayman Technology Centre (CTC) which is also home to one of the largest and most respected security companies in the Caribbean, adding to SWP’s own state-of-the-art security system and providing investors with one of the safest and most flexible storage locations in the world.

“CEC is delighted to partner with yet another local business, particularly one as impressive as SWP, because benefiting the local economy as a whole is a significant part of the mission of the Cayman Enterprise City special economic zones project. We look forward to working with the SWP team on client opportunities” said Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of CEC.

Both companies invest significantly in promoting the Cayman Islands as an ideal, safe, world-class jurisdiction. Combining networking and marketing efforts to benefit both makes sense since CEC and

SWP are pursuing some of the same potential clients. The message shared internationally is that the Cayman Islands Government is pro-business, and the jurisdiction’s tax neutrality makes it possible for companies to be more profitable and competitive in the global arena.

Potential clients will learn that with an extensive market infrastructure, Cayman is committed to bringing traders and global commodities companies to its shores by facilitating trading and creating a true offshore commodities and derivatives cluster. Cayman will also be touted as the best choice in the western hemisphere for wealth storage.

The Cayman Commodities and Derivatives Park is designed for; financial services directly or indirectly related to commodities, derivatives, futures, and options; personal fund management and prop trading; Investment management; physical electronic marketplaces for buying, selling of stocks, stock options, bonds or commodity contracts.

About Strategic Wealth Preservation

Strategic Wealth Preservation’s secure storage services attract high-net worth investors to Cayman and complements the existing financial services industry. The company is also a retailer and distributor of investment grade gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion bars and coins to mid and high-net worth individuals, businesses and institutions, offering a unique service in the Caribbean.

About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City is an award-winning Special Economic Zone in the Cayman Islands focused on knowledge-based industries, technology companies and specialized services businesses. With a dedicated Government Authority and guaranteed fast-track processes, International companies can quickly and efficiently establish a genuine physical presence in Cayman to generate an active business income. This enables businesses take advantage of Cayman’s jurisdictional benefits which include zero corporate tax, zero income tax and zero capital gains tax, along with a raft of special zone concessions and incentives. These concessions were designed to attract international companies from five specific high-tech sectors; internet and technology, media and new-media ventures, biotechnology, commodities and derivatives, and academia.

IMAGE: Caption for photo from left to right: Chris Morgan Global Business Development Manager for CEC, Charlie Kirkconnell CEO for CEC and Mark Yaxley Operations & Client Services for SWP.