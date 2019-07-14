Cayman: Elections Office Update – latest results & statement

Updates: From July 12 2019

The latest results of the verification process on the cruise port referendum petition signatures are now live on the Elections Office’s new web ticker.

Click here to view the updated figures à www.elections.ky or see below:

Statement from the Elections Office on the Latest Results

In response to numerous media inquiries into the number of persons declining to verify cruise port referendum petition signatures, the Elections Office Supervisor, Wesley Howell, issued the following statement:

“As of Monday July 8th, our verification teams encountered a small number of persons, less than two dozen, who have declined to sign verification forms. Elections Office verifiers are documenting each of these encounters, and our field supervisors and senior team are reviewing each of the instances. As such, while the reviews are underway, we are not able to publicly share the exact reasons why persons are declining to be verified at this time. However, we expect to be able to share those numbers in the coming weeks.”