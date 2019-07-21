Cayman: Elections Office offers additional verification locations

The Cayman Islands Elections Office would like notify the public on its new verification locations for persons who wish to verify their signature on the cruise port referendum petition.

Staff members are now available at verification booths on weekdays, and will continue to operate on Saturdays at the following supermarkets:

Foster’s Food Fair – Republix Plaza (West Bay)

Thursday, 18 July – 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 20 July – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, 25 July – 4 to 7 p.m.

Foster’s Food Fair – Airport Center (George Town)

Saturday, 20 July – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 27 July – 10 a.m. to 3 .pm.

Foster’s Food Fair – The Strand (West Bay Road)

Monday, 22 July – 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 27 July – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, 29 July – 4 to 7 p.m.

Hurley’s Market – Grand Harbour (Red Bay)

Wednesday, 17 July – 3 to 7 p.m.

Monday, 22 July – 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, 24 July – 3 to 7 p.m.

Monday, 29 July – 3 to 7 p.m.

Elections Office Extended Hours:

Monday to Thursday – 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Persons who have signed the cruise port referendum petition and are currently off island are reminded that they can contact the Elections Office at office@elections.ky for verification assistance.

For more information please visit www.elections.ky.