Cayman: Eclipze 19th Annual Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness

ECLIPZE HAIR DESIGN AND DAY SPA is pleased to announce their 19th Annual Cut-A-Thonon SUNDAY, 20st OCTOBER 2019.

The Annual Cut-a-thon primary aims are to continue to raise awareness of Breast Cancer in the Cayman Islands. Darla the owner of EHD&DS and her sister Darna (a business partner at the time) established this event in loving memory of an aunt who suffered in silence and passed away to Breast Cancer 20 plus years ago. After exploring different ways to make this possible they decided to use their profession of Cosmetology (Hair & Beauty) in creating a fun and rewarding event for the community to benefit from. Other Salon and Spa professionals were invited to participate and so beganEclipze Hair Design & Day Spa Annual Cut-A-Thon. The funds generated annually from this event are donated to The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens. They in turn use the funds to help persons who are unable to help themselves financially.

This year technical service volunteers are from Privé Beauty Studio, Focus Hair and Beauty, Pure Hair Salon and Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa. They will be offering services to the public with HUGH SAVINGS such as wet cuts for men, women & children, mini manicures and eyebrow threading!

Included on the menu again this year is their well-known $1 a minute massage. (Attached is a service menu).

Joining them again this year is visiting Master Stylist Roby Powers from TIGI New York who will be offering hair cutting services.

Roby Powers grew up in Wilmington, North Carolina and currently resides in New York City, NY. He got his start in a small salon in North Carolina and has now been in the industry for twenty-one years and is inspired by street fashion, art, and everyday life. When asked what drew him to TIGI in the first place, Roby said “The education.” Over the years, he has had a hand in several events with TIGI, including the Behind The Chair RAW competition, World Release in London and the US, New York Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, and more!

AND

BOSLEY PRO Certified Trichologist Michelle Blaisure who will be offering consultations for HAIR LOSS & SCALP DISORDERS!

Michelle Blaisure

Bosley Professional Strength Product & Technical Specialist

Certified Tricologist

As the Product & Technical Specialist at Bosley Professional Strength, a line of salon-exclusive hair care products for fine and thinning hair, Michelle Blaisure is in charge product development and technical information to teach stylists about Bosley Professional Strength and how it helps with fine, thinning hair and hair loss. As a Certified Trichologist Michelle has created educational formats that include information about what other options are available to clients as a result of the company’s partnership with Bosley, the world’s preeminent hair replacement experts, including prescription treatments, laser combs and surgical hair replacement procedures. Compiling all this information and more, Michelle educates and shares information in comprehensive educational formats for Bosley Professional Strength educators to use while training stylists in the field.

Prior to working at Bosley Professional Strength, Michelle spent 15 years at Nioxin Research Laboratories; where she started out as an educator eventually working her way up the ranks to become a corporate trainer, responsible for educational curriculum, presentations and events. During this time Michelle elevated her training skills with train the trainer courses and by completing a certification coaching and leadership program. Michelle started in the professional hairdressing industry as a hair stylist, and she credits much of her success to her beginnings in the beauty industry and to this day maintains the “heart of a hairdresser.”

YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THE OPPORTUNITY TO SEE THEM!

CUTS FOR A CAUSE…

Joining Darla who will also be doing a big chop are other volunteers have come forward and committed to cut at least 10-12 INCHES OFF their hair or shave their head to help raise additional funds. Each of these wonderful volunteers is trying to raise a minimum of $1000 towards their cuts. PLEASE help sponsor them to reach these goals!

We are encouraging other people to come and join us also by signing as a sponsored volunteer. Sign up early and help to brighten someone’s day!

Your hair can then be donated to Locks of Love/ Children With Hair Loss if you wish to help in making wigs for children in need!

Last year’s event was a huge success, thanks to their volunteers, sponsors and everyone that supported this cause; they were able to raise over $17,000 PLUS for this worthy cause. They strive with your help to match this or raise even more again this year.

Donations can be made directly to Account numbers Cayman National Bank KYD 01248649 or USD 02230883, given to the sponsored volunteers directly or brought to Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa before or on the day of the Cut-A-Thon.

All proceeds raised are donated to The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Breast Cancer Awareness Fund to help in providing education on early detection & mammograms for men and women who are otherwise unable to afford them.

The 19th Annual Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness Fund will be hosted at Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa located at SUITE 6103D, 10 MARKET STREET, CAMANA BAY on Sunday 20th OCTOBER from 2pm to 6pm.

For more information, e-mail us at [email protected] or call EILEEN/ DARLA at 945-1188 OR 916-7274.

All are invited to come out and join us in support of raising funds for this CAUSE.

“It is a great feeling to know that you could be helping to save someone’s life”

~ Darla Dilbert