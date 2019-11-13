Cayman: East End sweeps Pirates Week Float Parade competitions

[George Town, Grand Cayman, ] – Capping up the Pirates Week Festival Office events on Monday evening (11th November) East End Heritage Committee won the top prize of $1000.00 as the winners of both the day and ‘Illumination’ night parades 2019.

The float incorporated a shipwrecked boat which sat in a water pool. The sails of the boat were fashioned with recycled plastic water bottles.

The traditional bride and groom followed the float as a walking group, and they were accompanied by dancing children from the East End Primary School.

While Sir John A Cumber won the school category, followed by Montessori by the Sea and Grace Christian Academy taking third place.

The George Town and Bodden Town districts placed second and third respectively in the day and night parades.

IMAGES:

Photo 1: East End Shipwrecked Float Geneva Kathleen (day parade)

Photo 2: East End Float adorned with lights for the Illumination Parade

Photo 3: Children dance behind the East End float

About Pirates Week:

The Pirates Week Festival is the largest event in the Cayman Islands calendar, annually drawing over 35,000 spectators for the duration of the five-day festival and District Heritage Day events. During this time, the islands are transformed into a mass of colour and revelry, with over three dozen different events being hosted over three weekends, across all three islands!

The Pirates Week Festival is administered by the Tourism Attraction Board of the Cayman Islands.

Those looking to participate in the festival or become a sponsor in any way, can email [email protected].

If you would like more information about this topic, please email [email protected] .

District Heritage Days:

The District Heritage Committees will once again highlight unique aspects of their individual districts, with cultural displays, traditional food and fun activities for children and adults.

The District Heritage Days will take place this year from 12th – 16th November.

The District Heritage Day schedule is as follows:

East End: Tuesday, 12th November

West Bay: Wednesday, 13th November

Bodden Town: Friday, 15th November

George Town: Saturday, 16th November

